Musk’s X facing intermittent outages in US, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk-owned X was facing intermittent outages on Monday, according to Downdetector, restricting thousands of U.S. users from accessing the social media platform.

The number of outage reports rose to around 26,579 after falling briefly, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed. The number was as high as 40,000 earlier in the day.

More than 10,800 X users in the UK also reported the outage earlier in the day, according to the website. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear, and X did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.