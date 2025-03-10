AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 09:47pm

Eli Lilly plans to launch its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in countries like China, India, Brazil and Mexico in 2025, Chief Financial Officer Lucas Montarce said on Monday.

“The size is significant. We’re talking about 900 million patients that could benefit from Mounjaro,” Montarce said at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference.

Global demand for Lilly’s and Danish rival Novo Nordisk’s diabetes and weight-loss drugs has been extraordinary, with the two companies delaying their entry into new and emerging markets until they scaled up supply.

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both diabetes and weightloss. However, it is sold under the brand name Zepbound for obesity in the U.S.

The drug received approval from Chinese regulators last year.

In February last year, Lilly CEO David Ricks told Reuters that it expects to launch Mounjaro, in India as early as next year.

Eli Lilly

Comments

200 characters

Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says

Status quo: SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 12%

Zardari warns govt’s ‘unilateral’ Indus canal plan ‘causing grave strain on federation’

X users face connectivity issues in Pakistan, other countries: Downdetector

Businesses express mixed reactions over policy rate status quo

KSE-100 settles flat amid late profit-taking

Rupee depreciates to over 280 against US dollar after more than a year

No Pakistani player included in Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

SSGC Rs25bn pipeline upgrade: majority of budget spent on road reconstruction

Canada’s incoming PM Carney faces Trump, tariffs and looming election

Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Read more stories