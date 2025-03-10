No Pakistani player included in Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Champions Trophy’s Team of the Tournament dominated by reigning champions India.

The announcement comes a day after India clinched its record third title after beating New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final on Sunday.

India captain Rohit heads off retirement rumours

While India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, Pakistan, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the group stage after losing to New Zealand and India, while their final group match with Bangladesh was washed out.

The ICC unveiled its Team of the Tournament today, featuring six players from India, four from New Zealand, and two from Champions Trophy debutant Afghanistan.

The global event’s team includes six players from India, four from New Zealand, and two from Champions Trophy debutant Afghanistan.

No player from Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, and two semi-finalists South Africa and Australia, were included in the Team of the Tournament.

List of Champions Trophy winners

Team of the Tournament:

1. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Ravindra went big in two of New Zealand’s Champions Trophy games while also finding ways to contribute as a spin bowler, winning the Player of the Tournament award for his “all-round excellence”.

2. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

The opener proved how crucial he was to Afghanistan’s competitiveness, steering his team to a famous win over England by scoring a mega 177 in the first innings, which is now the highest-ever individual score in the competition’s history.

3. Virat Kohli (India)

“He’s called King Kohli for a reason” the ICC said of India’s top-order star who produced two impressive knocks, including an 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

He confirms that even at 36, he’s still at the peak of his powers in the format. During the Champions Trophy, Kohli also crossed the landmark of 14,000 ODI runs, becoming just the third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to do so.

4. Shreyas Iyer (India)

Solid as a rock in India’s middle order. From India’s last four tournament matches, Shreyas’ lowest batting return was 45 runs, proving to be a pillar of consistency in trying batting conditions in Dubai.

5. KL Rahul (wk) (India)

From four innings, the wicketkeeper finished unbeaten on three occasions. He was particularly crucial during India’s chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring unbeaten 42* and 34* against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

6. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

The all-rounder not only showed glimpses of why he’s one of the most dangerous batters in the world but displayed exceptional fielding prowess for the Kiwis, taking three absolute stunners during the tournament, including a mindboggling catch against Virat Kohli in the final group game against India.

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

The middle-order batting production was there for all to see, while Omarzai’s bowling was also effective. His 5/58 against England proved match-winning as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 lived up to his billing.

8. Mitchell Santner (c) (New Zealand)

Santner’s captaincy and bowling were equal parts world-class, right way through New Zealand’s impressive campaign that saw them finish as runners-up.

9. Mohammed Shami (India)

Reliable and consistent, Shami returned to the side in style, with 5/53 against Bangladesh in the opening group game. He also contributed in the semifinals and finals, picking four wickets in the last two contests.

10. Matt Henry (New Zealand)

It was a great loss to the tournament that its leading wicket-taker did not get the opportunity to grace the final due to injury. Henry was superb throughout the tournament, taking wickets in every match, most notably 5/42 against India in the Group A decider.

11. Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

Having only played in one previous ODI before the Champions Trophy, the 33-year-old repaid selectors’ faith in spades, producing nine wickets in three high-stakes affairs.

12. Axar Patel (India)

“Such a useful player to have around,” the ICC said of Axar, who contributed with the ball, taking five wickets, and with the bat, putting in a total of 109 runs, including 29 in the final. He was no slouch in the field, either, with two fine catches to his name.