Bangladesh denies UN pressure in PM’s ouster last year

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:12pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s armed forces denied on Monday that United Nations pressure played a role in the decision by top brass last year not to quash protests that ousted autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina.

A student-led uprising ended Hasina’s 15-year tenure last August, with soldiers failing to intervene as thousands marched on her palace and forced her into exile.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk told the BBC last week that his office had warned that military involvement in any crackdown could result in Bangladeshi soldiers being banned from peacekeeping missions.

Bangladesh’s army said in a statement that it had not received “any direct communication” to that effect.

“This remark… appears to misrepresent the role of the Bangladesh Army and potentially undermines its reputation, sacrifice, and professionalism,” it said.

Bangladesh election this year may be difficult due to unrest, says head of youth-led party

“During the July-August 2024 protests, the Army once again stood by the people, ensuring public safety without bias or external influence.”

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces globally and its operations are a lucrative source of income for the country’s soldiers.

Turk said in his comments to the BBC that he had been thanked by student leaders during his visit to Bangladesh last year.

“The students were so grateful to us for taking a stand, speaking out, and supporting them,” he said.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights sent a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh last year to investigate Hasina’s ouster.

Its report, published last month, found “reasonable grounds to believe that the top echelons” of Hasina’s government had committed “very serious” rights violations while attempting to suppress the protests that toppled her.

More than 800 people were killed during last year’s unrest.

