AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh election this year may be difficult due to unrest, says head of youth-led party

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:03pm
Nahid Islam, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (National Citizen Party), newly formed by Bangladeshi students, who were at the forefront of last year’s protests that ousted then-Prime-Minister Sheikh Hasina, poses for a photo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Nahid Islam, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (National Citizen Party), newly formed by Bangladeshi students, who were at the forefront of last year’s protests that ousted then-Prime-Minister Sheikh Hasina, poses for a photo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim government has been unable to fully ensure public safety and holding a general election this year will be difficult, the head of a newly launched political party told Reuters.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted last August in the wake of mass, sometimes violent, student-led protests. The interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, said this month that elections could be held by the end of 2025 although unrest has continued.

“In the past seven months, we all expected the policing system, law and order to be restored through short-term reforms. It has happened to an extent, but not up to our expectations,” said Nahid Islam, the head of Jatiya Nagorik Party or National Citizens’ Party (NCP) and former student leader.

“In the current law and order situation and policing system, I don’t think it is possible to hold a national election,” the 26-year-old said in his first interview as NCP head at his government-provided villa in Dhaka.

Islam, who was until recently an adviser in the interim government, is the first politician of significance to cast doubt on Yunus’ timeframe for an election.

Political analysts believe his youth-led party could significantly reshape national politics, dominated for decades by Hasina’s Awami League party and her rival, former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Those parties have demanded early elections, arguing that power should be returned to a democratically elected government.

Bangladesh ex-PM Zia calls for swift elections

Incidents of unrest include attacks on symbols of Hasina’s government and clashes between student groups. There have also been reports of attacks on homes, businesses and temples of Hindus and other minorities in the Muslim-majority nation, though the interim government says those reports are exaggerated.

Islam said the NCP, which was formed just last week, would be ready for the polls whenever they are held.

However, he added that before elections can be held, it would be crucial to reach a consensus on the so-called ‘Proclamation of the July Revolution’ - a charter that the interim government plans to prepare in consultations with political parties and student activists.

The document is intended to reflect the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people and honour the 1,000 people who died in last year’s violence. Student protestors dropped calls for changes to the constitution after the interim government said it would prepare the proclamation.

“If we can reach that consensus within a month, we can call for elections immediately. But if it takes more time, the election should be deferred,” he added.

Many affluent people across Bangladesh are helping finance the party, said Islam, adding that it will soon look to crowdfunding for a new office and creating a fund for the election.

Bangladesh bangladesh election Bangladeshi students

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh election this year may be difficult due to unrest, says head of youth-led party

COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Read more stories