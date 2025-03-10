AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Euro zone yields edge lower as traders digest last week’s tectonic shift

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 02:12pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields nudged down a fraction in early Monday trading, with the mood far calmer than last week when the announcement of a paradigm shift in German fiscal policy drove the biggest weekly selloff in German debt since the 1990s.

Germany’s 10 year yield, the euro zone benchmark, was down 2 basis points on the day at 2.82%.

It rose as high as 2.884% last week, its highest since October 2023.

It finished last week with a weekly rise of 40 basis points, after the parties hoping to form Germany’s next government agreed to create a 500 billion euro ($543.00 billion) infrastructure fund and overhaul borrowing rules.

Euro zone bond yields rise, Ukraine in focus

Analysts expect the move will boost growth, and, due to the significant increase in borrowing required, propel Germany into a new era of structurally higher government bond yields.

The gap between German and US borrowing costs continued to narrow and was last 143 bps, around its lowest since July 2023, with the US 10 year Treasury yield nearly 6 bps lower.

The German two year yield dipped 1.5 bps to 2.23% and Italy’s 10-year yield was also a whisker lower at 3.90%.

