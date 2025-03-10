AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025
Markets

Russian rouble brushes off sanctions threat to firm against dollar

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 02:08pm

The Russian rouble strengthened to a more than one-week high on Monday, brushing aside US President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing large-scale sanctions on Russia as Washington pushes Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate a peace deal.

The rouble is up against the dollar this year, mostly thanks to expectations of improved relations between Moscow and Washington that could produce some conflict resolution in Ukraine and possible easing of sanctions against Russia.

By 0841 GMT, the rouble was up 1.5% at 88.62 to the dollar in over-the-counter market trade, reaching its strongest level since late February.

Trump threatened Moscow with banking curbs and tariffs on Friday, days after pausing military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine, but has also offered a conciliatory view of President Vladimir Putin and his military tactics.

Russian rouble steady

On Monday, Russian forces were advancing in the Kursk region.

“We do not believe that threats of tougher sanctions and negative rhetoric from the US authorities will rapidly escalate as negotiations with Russia are in the initial phase and our authorities are willing to negotiate,” said Promsvyazbank analyst Denis Popov.

Against the Chinese yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was up 0.5% to 12.07.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $70.28 a barrel.

Russian rouble

