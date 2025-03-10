AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
Man United’s Amorim lauds Garnacho’s ‘complete game’ in Arsenal draw

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 12:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was impressed by Alejandro Garnacho’s performance as the winger put in a hard shift at Old Trafford during Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

The Argentina international was a constant threat for the visitors from the right wing. The 20-year-old won four fouls, more than any other player in the game, including the one that led to Bruno Fernandes’s free-kick goal just before the break.

Garnacho, who also delivered two crosses and won the majority of his duels, fared better than his recent performances, after hitting the side netting in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

He had also faced criticism for his reaction to being substituted during last month’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, heading straight down the tunnel instead of joining the bench.

“I think Garnacho made a really complete game. He was upset last Thursday and today, he was amazing,” Amorim told Sky Sports after Sunday’s match.

South Korea coach calls up bumper squad for World Cup qualifiers

Media reports had linked Garnacho, who joined United in 2020 as an academy player, with a move away from the club in January after Amorim dropped him from the squad along with Marcus Rashford in December, demanding higher standards and competitiveness.

But the manager later backed the former Atletico Madrid youth player, saying Garnacho had changed his attitude and was improving at United.

