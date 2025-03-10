AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.15%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 130.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
OGDC 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-3.73%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
POWER 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.15%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.08%)
PRL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.2%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 36.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.44%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TRG 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,080 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 36,700 Decreased By -545.1 (-1.46%)
KSE100 114,555 Increased By 156.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,416 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.12%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds to react to debt supply, bond purchase, inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 10:39am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were barely changed at the start of a week that would see key events including heavy debt supply, bond purchases from the central bank and inflation data due in India as well as the United States.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6902% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.6881%.

“We could see some pressure on bonds, especially the benchmark yield, which will react to multiple factors that are not so favourable,” trader with a private bank said.

Indian states are set to raise 495.22 billion rupees ($5.68 billion) through the sale of bonds, nearly 110 billion rupees higher than the pre-announced calendar.

Last week, they raised over 100 billion rupees more than scheduled.

The supply comes as many traders have chosen to remain on the sidelines in the last month of the financial year.

Still, the rise in yields remains capped as the Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds worth 500 billion rupees on Wednesday; banks would be keen to offer their securities to free up some space in their treasury portfolios.

India bond yields seen little changed as traders search for fresh triggers

This will be followed by a similar size bond purchase on March 18 and a $10 billion fx swap on March 24.

Meanwhile, US yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank not need be in a hurry to cut rates and that it remains to be seen whether President Donald Trump administration’s tariff plans will prove to be inflationary.

Interest rate futures are pricing around 75 basis points of rate cuts from the Fed in 2025.

It reduced rates by 100 bps in 2024.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds to react to debt supply, bond purchase, inflation data

PQA land sale: PM Shehbaz constitutes inquiry body

Stocks gain momentum, KSE-100 surges over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Read more stories