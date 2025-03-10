India’s Rohit says ‘not retiring’ from ODIs

DUBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said he is “not retiring” from one-day international cricket after leading his team to a record third Champions Trophy title in Dubai.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the 50-over tournament after Rohit handed the team a quick start with his 76 as they chased down their target of 252 with six balls to spare.

Indian stalwarts Rohit, 37, and Virat Kohli, 36, had a lean run of form in India’s 3-1 Test defeat in Australia earlier this year and the pair came into the tournament with speculation swirling over their ODI retirements.

“I want to clarify that I am not going anywhere, I am not retiring from this format,” Rohit told reporters at the end of a long post-match press conference at the Dubai International Stadium.

He said a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds around his retirement, but he will stay on.

Rohit has led India to their second successive ICC title after the team lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year.

Rohit, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja all retired from the shorter format after the triumph.

India, under Rohit, ended runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup after they lost the final to Australia in Ahmedabad.

His 83-ball knock laced with seven fours and three sixes was Rohit’s first half-century in this tournament where India, who played all their matches in Dubai, were unbeaten in the five games they played.