Futures spread up 143bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 143 basis points, closing at 7.61 percent on the final day of the outgoing week.

However, trading activity on the futures counter saw a sharp decline, with average daily volumes dropping by 75 percent to 86.26 million shares, compared to 349.96 million shares in the previous week.

Similarly, the average daily traded value on the futures counter fell by 57.70 percent, reaching Rs 7.71 billion this week, down from Rs 18.24 billion the week prior.

