AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-10

Peshawar businesspeople urge SBP to cut policy rate to fuel growth

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community urged the government and the State Bank to bring down the interest rate to single digit for economic growth and prosperity.

According to government statistics, Pakistan’s inflation rate has reached a nine-year low, currently sitting at 2.4% in February 2025 and 2.8% in January 2025 despite that the policy rate remains high at 12%, reflecting a significant 1050 basis points premium above core inflation, the traders said.

Businessmen said prices of oil products maintained in the global market, and importantly, power division, and the government of Pakistan has also recommended bringing down energy prices, which is a clear indication of the drop in the inflation ratio in the country.

Traders stressed concrete steps for economic revival, ease of doing business for promotion of industries and trade, provision of soft loans and reduction in policy rate at the optimal level.

Business community noted high energy prices have increased the cost of doing business and industrial production and that Pakistan’s exporting products are becoming uncompetitive in the global market, stating that running business and industries at the current interest rate is not only difficult, but made impossible.

Fazal Moqeem, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry told this scribe that the business community has faced difficulties in the prevailing circumstances while business and industry growth is stagnant owing to the government’s unfriendly policies.

He called for a drastic cut in policy rate under the vision of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and ground realities to achieve targets of economic growth and improve country’s exports as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Moqeem said industry estimates predict core inflation to remain between 1–3% in the fourth quarter of FY25, driven by declining prices and easing inflationary pressures.

The government should adopt business-friendly policies and provide relief to the business community, the SCCI chief asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP interest rates business community policy rate inflation rate

Comments

200 characters

Peshawar businesspeople urge SBP to cut policy rate to fuel growth

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

CENTCOM too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

Read more stories