No conflict with Sindh govt: Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori arrived in Shah Faisal Colony for his eighth Sehri, where he received a warm welcome from the local residents.

He mingled with the people, listened to their concerns, and took selfies with them. The Governor also had Sehri with the locals at a nearby hotel.

Talking to the media afterward, the Governor said that he enjoys being among the people, listening to their issues, and sharing moments with them. He expressed happiness over having Sehri and Iftar with the public, which has earned him the title of a “People’s Governor.”

When asked about his relations with the Sindh government, Governor Sindh clarified, “I have no conflict with the Sindh government. They should fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.”

Additionally, he announced that 50,000 students are receiving IT training at Governor House and offered IT courses to the youth of Shah Faisal Colony without any entry test. He stated that 9.5 lakh (950,000) ration bags have been distributed, and arrangements have been made for Iftar dinners for 1 million people. Every night after the Iftar dinner, a plot and an Umrah ticket are awarded through a lucky draw.

Addressing the people of Shah Faisal Colony, he said, “If anyone troubles you, tell them that your brother is the Governor, and for the elderly, I am your son. The doors of Governor House are always open to you.” He added that he is not a Governor who remains silent on public issues but will continue to raise his voice for the rights of the people and the city’s problems.

The Governor of Sindh also mentioned that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is making tireless efforts to improve the country’s economy, and once the economy stabilizes, its benefits will reach the people.

In response to a question from the media, he highlighted that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, China, UAE, and other countries are bringing investments into Pakistan, which will further strengthen the economy.