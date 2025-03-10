AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Ex-Senator Mushtaq’s brother laid to rest in Swabi

NNI Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

SWABI: Shakeel Ahmad Khan, the elder brother of former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer and ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, was laid to rest in Swabi after his funeral prayer was offered in his native village Ahad Khan Ada in Swabi district.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan was shot dead outside his home in Swabi, police said on Sunday.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, former JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Abdul Akbar Chitrali and thousands of people attended the funeral.

Mushtaq Ahmed led the funeral of his brother.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Mushtaq said that his elder brother was gunned down in front of his home and described him as his strength and support. He further condemned the attack, calling it the worst act of barbarism.

On the occasion, JI chief said that the murder of Shakeel Khan was a tragic incident. He expressed condolence with the victim family and prayed for high ranks in Janat. Hafiz Naeem said everyday many incidents are reported due to the curse of drugs. He said Shakeel Ahmed Khan’s murder is a question mark on the entire system.

JI chief said the killing of an innocent person in this way is a great injustice. He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic martyrdom of Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

Earlier, providing details of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Azhar said that Shakeel had been killed while trying to mediate a violent dispute.

According to the police personnel, Shakeel was fatally shot by a neighbour during a violent altercation. He said the incident took place when a dispute erupted between a father and son in the neighbourhood.

“Shakeel Khan was going to mediate and resolve the conflict when the suspect, identified as Kamran, opened fire. Prior to this, Kamran had allegedly killed his own father,” the DPO added.

The firing also left one person injured. The police officer further said that Kamran is reportedly a drug addict and has an unstable mental condition. DPO Azhar assured that the suspect’s arrest would be ensured soon and that justice would be served.

The murder of Shakeel Khan has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and government officials.

