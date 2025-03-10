Security across Punjab on high alert

LAHORE: Security has been placed on high alert across Punjab in light of the current national situation. Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises are being carried out throughout the province.

Punjab Police sources said that over the past 24 hours, 436 search and sweep operations and 8 mock exercises have been conducted across Punjab. During these operations, 38 proclaimed offenders involved in serious

crimes and 123 suspicious individuals were arrested. Law enforcement recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 20 handguns, and hundreds of bullets from the suspects.

Additionally, 43 kg charas, 2 kg of heroin, and 560 grams of ice were also seized, along with other narcotics.

