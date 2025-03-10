Violence against women in rural areas on the rise: HWA

HYDERABAD: The data gathered by the Hari Welfare Association (HWA) reveals 1632 cases of violence reported against women and girls in Sindh in 2024, mainly in rural districts.

Remarkably, Sanghar (160) and Khairpur (147) have the highest numbers, followed by Dadu (116), indicating that violence against women is notably predominant in the rural districts of Sindh. Karachi also reported a large number (107), but this is lower compared to these rural areas. On the other hand, Kashmore (30), Thatta (33), and Tando Muhammad Khan (31) reported the fewest cases, yet these are alarming.

The HWA noted that there is a concerning trend of violence in rural areas where most women are engaged in agriculture, livestock and fisheries. These rural districts include Sanghar, Khairpur, and Dadu, which showed excessively high numbers of violence cases, suggesting that rural areas are facing unique challenges, such as a stronger tribal and feudal system, no implementation of laws, lack of public awareness, and low literacy. There is also a lack of access to support services for female victims of violence.

Also, of these 1632 cases, rape (209), murder (163) and honour killing (119) cases were the most prevalent forms of violence. There were also cases of suicides, but most of them were suspected murder, and the real cause of death was often unknown or under-reported. For instance, on April 9, 2024, in Sanghar, a married woman reportedly took her life by consuming poison. However, her husband was arrested under suspicion of murder, as she was knowledgeable in religious texts and could not have committed suicide, leading to the belief that her death was staged as a suicide.

Akram Ali Khaskheli President HWA said that the situation of women’s rights in Sindh is extremely concerning. Every year, hundreds of women lose their lives due to honour killings, property disputes, and domestic violence. Despite the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013, many young girls are still being married off at an early age.

