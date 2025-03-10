AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Violence against women in rural areas on the rise: HWA

Recorder Report Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 06:28am

HYDERABAD: The data gathered by the Hari Welfare Association (HWA) reveals 1632 cases of violence reported against women and girls in Sindh in 2024, mainly in rural districts.

Remarkably, Sanghar (160) and Khairpur (147) have the highest numbers, followed by Dadu (116), indicating that violence against women is notably predominant in the rural districts of Sindh. Karachi also reported a large number (107), but this is lower compared to these rural areas. On the other hand, Kashmore (30), Thatta (33), and Tando Muhammad Khan (31) reported the fewest cases, yet these are alarming.

The HWA noted that there is a concerning trend of violence in rural areas where most women are engaged in agriculture, livestock and fisheries. These rural districts include Sanghar, Khairpur, and Dadu, which showed excessively high numbers of violence cases, suggesting that rural areas are facing unique challenges, such as a stronger tribal and feudal system, no implementation of laws, lack of public awareness, and low literacy. There is also a lack of access to support services for female victims of violence.

Also, of these 1632 cases, rape (209), murder (163) and honour killing (119) cases were the most prevalent forms of violence. There were also cases of suicides, but most of them were suspected murder, and the real cause of death was often unknown or under-reported. For instance, on April 9, 2024, in Sanghar, a married woman reportedly took her life by consuming poison. However, her husband was arrested under suspicion of murder, as she was knowledgeable in religious texts and could not have committed suicide, leading to the belief that her death was staged as a suicide.

Akram Ali Khaskheli President HWA said that the situation of women’s rights in Sindh is extremely concerning. Every year, hundreds of women lose their lives due to honour killings, property disputes, and domestic violence. Despite the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013, many young girls are still being married off at an early age.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Women Hari Welfare Association rural areas women rights

Comments

200 characters

Violence against women in rural areas on the rise: HWA

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

CENTCOM too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

Read more stories