President to address joint session today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari is set to address the joint session of parliament scheduled to be held today (Monday).

According to the National Assembly secretariat, the joint session would be held at 3pm.

All the arrangements have been completed for the joint sitting of the parliament, the NA secretariat said.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will preside the joint session that would be addressed by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The second parliamentary year will start with the address of President Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention that President Zardari summoned the joint session of parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025