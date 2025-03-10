AIRLINK 175.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.12%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Lakhani border post: Punjab police thwart another attack by terrorists

Safdar Rasheed Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 06:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Police, displaying great courage, has successfully repelled another attack by Khawarji terrorists at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

Providing details, the Police sources said that Punjab Police thwarted another attack by Khawarji terrorists at the Lakhani border post. This is the second attack repelled in the last 24 hours and the third major attack foiled this week.

The number of attacking Khawarji terrorists ranged between 20 to 25, and they were heavily armed. The terrorists attacked the Lakhani post using rocket launchers and other modern weapons.

The police identified the terrorists in a timely manner using thermal imaging cameras, and their swift counteraction forced the terrorists into retreat. Reports indicate that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain Sajjad Hassan Khan (retd.), led the operation, while the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams, under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali, executed the swift response.

DPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali, said that Khawarji terrorists cannot shake our resolve with cowardly attacks, and Punjab Police will ensure the protection of people’s lives and properties at all costs. RPO Captain Sajjad Hassan Khan (retd) asserted that the morale of the police force remains high, and every terrorist attack will be thwarted. We are fully prepared to confront terrorists in every way.

Inspector General police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that the brave officers of Punjab Police in Dera Ghazi Khan are continuously fighting against Khawarji terrorists and will not allow the enemy to enter in the Punjab.

Every soldier of Punjab Police stands firm against terrorists, and we will not let the enemy succeed in their nefarious plans. Our force remains vigilant at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border at all times, and every possible step will be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Punjab Police Spokesperson further shared that a search operation by police and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing in the border areas.

