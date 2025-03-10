Health and gender equality: ‘Women’s Assembly’ highlights climate change impact

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), in collaboration with Pathfinder International, organized a Women’s Assembly in Village Abdullah Meer Bahar, District Thatta.

The event, held under the theme ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment.’ gathered more than 100 women, community leaders, and officials to discuss gender equality, economic resilience, and climate adaptation.

Key speakers at the event included Dr. Sania Borhi, Women Medical Officer, Population Welfare Department, Thatta; Humera Ali, Project Manager at SCF; MB Khaskheli, Pathfinder’s District Cluster Coordinator Pathfinder.

Addressing the impact of climate change on women’s health, Dr. Sania Borhi emphasized that climate-induced economic hardship is exacerbating health challenges for women. She pointed out that many women lack awareness and access to maternal healthcare services, often unable to continue antenatal checkups, increasing health risks. “Improving women’s health-seeking behaviour and investing in accessible healthcare services is crucial to ensuring their well-being,” she urged.

Humera Ali and MB Khaskheli highlighted the impact of climate change on women’s reproductive health, stressing the need for targeted interventions to ensure better healthcare access for women in vulnerable communities.

Khuda Bux Behrani, Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of policy initiatives to support women’s health and economic empowerment.

A thought-provoking theatre performance was presented by the Gulshan Community Climate Champion and her team from Village Abdullah Meer Bahar. The play depicted gender discrimination related to reproductive health, showcasing societal pressures on women to bear male children. A female character in the play challenged this discriminatory belief, emphasizing that childbirth is a natural process beyond human control. The performance resonated with the audience, sparking a discussion on gender discrimination and reproductive rights.

Speakers at the event called for the launch of an effective maternal healthcare program in District Thatta, particularly in coastal and remote areas, to improve access to essential health services for women. They emphasized the need for community-based healthcare initiatives to reach marginalized populations and ensure better health outcomes.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to advocate for gender equality, improved healthcare access, and economic opportunities for women, ensuring a more resilient and empowered society.

