AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Health and gender equality: ‘Women’s Assembly’ highlights climate change impact

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), in collaboration with Pathfinder International, organized a Women’s Assembly in Village Abdullah Meer Bahar, District Thatta.

The event, held under the theme ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment.’ gathered more than 100 women, community leaders, and officials to discuss gender equality, economic resilience, and climate adaptation.

Key speakers at the event included Dr. Sania Borhi, Women Medical Officer, Population Welfare Department, Thatta; Humera Ali, Project Manager at SCF; MB Khaskheli, Pathfinder’s District Cluster Coordinator Pathfinder.

Addressing the impact of climate change on women’s health, Dr. Sania Borhi emphasized that climate-induced economic hardship is exacerbating health challenges for women. She pointed out that many women lack awareness and access to maternal healthcare services, often unable to continue antenatal checkups, increasing health risks. “Improving women’s health-seeking behaviour and investing in accessible healthcare services is crucial to ensuring their well-being,” she urged.

Humera Ali and MB Khaskheli highlighted the impact of climate change on women’s reproductive health, stressing the need for targeted interventions to ensure better healthcare access for women in vulnerable communities.

Khuda Bux Behrani, Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of policy initiatives to support women’s health and economic empowerment.

A thought-provoking theatre performance was presented by the Gulshan Community Climate Champion and her team from Village Abdullah Meer Bahar. The play depicted gender discrimination related to reproductive health, showcasing societal pressures on women to bear male children. A female character in the play challenged this discriminatory belief, emphasizing that childbirth is a natural process beyond human control. The performance resonated with the audience, sparking a discussion on gender discrimination and reproductive rights.

Speakers at the event called for the launch of an effective maternal healthcare program in District Thatta, particularly in coastal and remote areas, to improve access to essential health services for women. They emphasized the need for community-based healthcare initiatives to reach marginalized populations and ensure better health outcomes.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to advocate for gender equality, improved healthcare access, and economic opportunities for women, ensuring a more resilient and empowered society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SCF

Comments

200 characters

Health and gender equality: ‘Women’s Assembly’ highlights climate change impact

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

CENTCOM too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

Read more stories