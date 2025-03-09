PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to review progress on reforms.

The Prime Minister directed to include women associated with home-based and small businesses in SME sector, said a press release issued after the meeting.

The decision was taken on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the press release said.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities to provide loans to women from the youth scheme, and facilitate them in running their businesses, added the press release.

The Prime Minister formed a committee to formulate a mechanism to facilitate women associated with small businesses.

The committee would soon present its recommendations to the Prime Minister on steps to empower women by helping them set up small businesses, added the statement.

