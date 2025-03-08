Smeda holds webinar to mark International Women’s Day

LAHORE: The speakers at a webinar hosted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) on Friday to celebrate the International Women’s Day-2025, have suggested to develop a forum for regular interaction of women for sharing the issues to be faced by them in achieving the economic and social empowerment in their circles.

The webinar, on behalf of Smeda, was addressed by Nadia Jehangir Seth, General Manager Policy Planning, Saleha Saeed, General Manager Outreach and Tania Buttar, Deputy General Manager. A wide range of women business leaders from private and public sector spoke on this year’s theme of the Women Day, “Inspire Inclusion – Accelerate Action”

The prominent speakers of the webinar included Saira Umar, Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Qurat ul Ain, Vice President FPCCI, Rabia Basri, ex-Parliamentarian and President, WCCI-KP, Masooma Sibtain, former vice-president FPCCI, Faiqa Naseem, Joint Director SBP, Faiza Ahsan, Additional Secretary Women Development Department, Shamim Aftab, ex-Parliamentarian and President WCCI-Sargodha, Nazia Sehar, Senior Programme Manager JICA and Zainab Saeed, Consultant ADB, Rabia Razzaque, Senior Programme Manager ILO, and Gulalai Khan, founder Pakistan Professional Women Forum. The interactive session celebrated the resilience of women, shared valuable insights, and reinforced the power of collective support across industries. With both in-person participation at Smeda’s Lahore office and virtual engagement from stakeholders nationwide, the event ensured broader inclusivity.

Opening the session, Nadia Jahangir Seth, General Manager Policy and Planning at Smeda, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Women’s Entrepreneurship Policy, aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for women-led businesses. Saleha Saeed, General Manager Outreach-I at Smeda, emphasised that women’s economic participation is not just a matter of equality but a key driver of national progress. Tania Buttar, Head of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell (WEDC) at Smeda, highlighted the need to break down barriers for women entrepreneurs, stating that greater inclusion strengthens the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem. Several prominent speakers underscored the urgency of advancing women’s economic empowerment. Saira Omar, Managing Director of PSIC, spoke about the positive impact of appointing female directors in the directorates, and of the Assan Karobar Finance initiative, which provides interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs. Nazia Seher, Senior Programme Manager at JICA, stressed the importance of mentorship in helping women transition from home-based businesses to leadership roles. Faiza Ehsan, Additional Secretary of the Women Development Department, shared details of training programmes designed to enhance employability among rural women, while Faiqa Naseem, Joint Director at SBP, discussed the Banking on Equality policy, which has facilitated the opening of 12.2 million new women-owned bank accounts, significantly improving financial inclusion.

Speaking on the broader role of women in Pakistan’s economy, Samina Fazil, President of WCCI-Islamabad, highlighted that with women comprising 50% of the population and over 25 dedicated women’s chambers across the country, fostering an inclusive business environment is crucial for national prosperity. Qurat-ul-Ain, Vice President of FPCCI, Sadaf Abid, CEO of Women Circle, Gulalai Khan, Faculty LUMS/ Founder Pakistan Professional Women’s Forum and Rabia Razzaque, Senior Programme Manager at ILO, unanimously emphasised that advancing women’s economic empowerment requires a multifaceted approach. They underscored the need for stronger mentorship programs to guide aspiring women entrepreneurs, greater financial accessibility to overcome funding barriers, and enhanced digital literacy to equip women with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

The event concluded on a heartwarming united note calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, targeted policy interventions, and institutional efforts to ensure that women are at the forefront of Pakistan’s economic and leadership landscape. The discussions reinforced that meaningful progress requires not just policies but also a cultural shift that actively supports and uplifts women in business and entrepreneurship. The Smeda reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to championing women’s empowerment through concrete policies, strategic partnerships, and ongoing advocacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025