Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

LAHORE: “Today I pay tribute to every daughter, sister and mother,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Women’s Day. “A woman is not just an individual, but an architect of a generation,” the CM said, adding: “For the first time in Islam, women were given unparalleled honour, respect and rights.

The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) set an eternal example of honour and respect for her daughter.“

She highlighted, “Equal opportunities for education, employment and development are indispensable for women. By becoming a female Chief Minister, I think of the success of every sister and daughter.”

She added, “Educated and empowered women guarantee our bright and prosperous future. The appointment of female officers in several divisions and districts of Punjab is a clear proof of women empowerment. Women are performing brilliantly in police and other departments with hard work and dedication. It makes me happy to see my daughters moving forward.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif asserted, “Women and children are my “red line”, this is my vision. There is no room for any kind of discrimination or injustice against women. A virtual police station has been established in Punjab to ensure legal protection for women. The safety of women has been further ensured through Women’s Helpline and Panic Button Project.”

The Chief Minister said, “A hostel has been built for working women in the Safe City Authority. More will be built in the future. An e-bike scheme has been launched for the convenience of women. More bikes will be given.”

She said, “60% scholarships were given to female students on merit in Honhar Scholarship Programme. A safe environment and equal opportunities are being provided for working women in districts as well.” She noted, “16 working women hostels have been established across Punjab. About 9541 families are benefiting from 307 day care centres for working women across the province.”

She said, “Under the Punjab ‘Dhi Rani’ Programme, mass marriages of poor girls are being arranged. 18 Women Development Centers have been established in government universities. Destitute minority sisters are also being given quarterly financial assistance through minority cards. Rural women are being guided towards economic independence through the Livestock Programme in South Punjab.”

The CM said, “Women entrepreneurs are also being encouraged through the Easy Business Finance and Easy Business Card Programme. Women are being given interest-free loans on easy instalments to build their own homes under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Scheme.”

She remarked, “I cannot forget the time when I saw a woman’s house being built under the scheme, my eyes were filled with joy. We provided sports opportunities to girls by organizing Pink Games. We are equipping female students with modern technology through Laptop Scheme. We are determined to see every woman in Punjab being provided with respect, protection, and opportunities for development. We are building a Punjab where there will be no place for any kind of prejudice or ill will against women.” She added “I stand by the women of Punjab at every step, I am their protector and their strength. My daughters, my sisters! Your protection, honour, and prosperity are the top priority of my government.”

