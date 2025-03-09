Production order for Ejaz Chaudhary: PTI denounces govt’s persistent defiance of Senate chief’ order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly denounced what it said is the government’s blatant disregard and persistent defiance of the Senate chairman’s production order for unlawfully incarcerated PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary.

In a statement on Saturday, the PTI said, this contemptuous behaviour exhibited by the illegitimate government towards the production order issued by the Senate chairman for PTI Senator further undermined Pakistan’s parliamentary system but also brought disrepute to the esteemed office of the Senate chairman on a global scale.

