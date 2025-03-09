AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-09

9pc economic growth is fairytales: Advisor to KP CM

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam has expressed concerns about Pakistan’s economic growth rate and the ‘Uraan Pakistan Program’.

According to Aslam, the government expects the growth rate to be 3.1% this year, falling short of the 4% target. He also anticipates disappointing performance from key sectors like agriculture and industry, while growth will be driven by services and non-conventional sectors such as livestock, small-scale manufacturing, and construction.

Aslam said that federal government also expect 4.5 percent growth rate in next fiscal year. He questioned the government’s projection of 9% growth rate for the next 22 years wondering if the ‘Uraan Pakistan Program’ was just a fairy tale.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s economy is struggling with recession and low demand, leading to increased poverty and unemployment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Economic growth Muzzammil Aslam Advisor to KP CM on Finance Uraan Pakistan program Pakistan’s economic growth rate

