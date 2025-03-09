Alkhidmat holds Eid shopping event for orphans

KARACHI: The five-day Eid shopping event for orphan children, organized by Alkhidmat Karachi’s Orphan Care Program, concluded at a leading shopping mall with over 500 children joyfully selecting items of their choice.

Children from Aghosh Home also participated, guided by Alkhidmat volunteers and their mothers.

Several notable figures, including former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, sports anchor Yahya Hussaini, Gulshan Town Chairman Dr Fawad, actors Ayaz Khan and Kashif Khan, and Alkhidmat officials, attended the event. They interacted with the children and praised Alkhidmat’s efforts.

Tauseef Ahmed called the initiative a noble cause, while Kamran Akmal emphasized its alignment with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Ayaz Khan lauded Alkhidmat’s work in bringing smiles to orphaned children, and Kashif Khan highlighted the program’s growing impact.

