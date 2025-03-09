AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
SCF, PPAF organise IWD event

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

HYDERABAD: Speakers at an International Women’s Day event in Thatta emphasized the urgent need for climate-responsive development to uplift women and girls in the region.

The event, organized by Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), was held in Village Haji Ismaeel Ageem, District Thatta. With the theme For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment, the event gathered more than 100 women, community leaders, and officials to discuss gender equality, economic resilience, and climate adaptation.

Prominent speakers included Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF; Mumtaz Ali, Deputy District Officer, Education Department; Dr. Sania Brohi, Women Medical Officer, Population Welfare Department, Thatta; Humera Ali, Project Manager at SCF; Raheela Bhutto from HANDS; and Razia Sultana, Taluka Education Officer.

Speaking at the event, Javed Hussain highlighted Pakistan’s struggle with gender equality, noting that the country ranks 145th out of 146 nations in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024. He emphasized that Thatta lags even further behind in gender equality indicators, with poverty and limited resources disproportionately affecting women. “Rising poverty is restricting rural women’s livelihood opportunities while increasing the demand for essential resources,” he said. “There is an urgent need for women-centered development programs focusing on economic resilience and self-reliance.”

Addressing the impact of climate change on women’s health, Dr. Sania Brohi stressed that climate-induced economic hardship is worsening health challenges for women. She pointed out that many women lack awareness and access to maternal healthcare services, often unable to continue antenatal checkups, which increases health risks. “Improving women’s health-seeking behaviour and investing in accessible healthcare services is crucial.

