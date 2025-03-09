Women’s emancipation: MNA emphasises collective efforts

ISLAMABAD: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus Dr Syeda Shahida said that there is a need for collective commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities for women in Pakistan.

She said in her message on the International Women’s Day that she extends her heartfelt greetings to the women of Pakistan and around the world. “Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements made in the pursuit of gender equality and reflect on the work that remains to be done,” she said.

“As Secretary of the Women Parliamentary Caucus in the National Assembly, I am proud to reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women in Pakistan. Guided by the principles enshrined in our Constitution, we have worked tirelessly across party lines to enact legislation that protects women’s rights, promotes safer workplaces, ensures equal access to education, and expands economic empowerment,” she said.

Dr Syeda Shahida said that we are inspired by the trailblazing leadership of Benazir Bhutto, whose legacy continues to illuminate the path for women in leadership. “We also honour the dedication of leaders like Ms Faryal Talpur, whose unwavering advocacy has amplified women’s voices in politics, and Ms Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, who represents the promise of a new generation committed to justice and equality,” she added.

She said that civil society and citizens should join hands in building a Pakistan where every woman can live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity. “Let us continue to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a society where women are empowered to lead, innovate, and thrive,” she said.

“Together, we can turn the vision of gender equality into a reality for generations to come,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025