Senate supports gender equality thru resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution urging all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, media, academia, and individuals, to join hands in advancing gender equality and empowering women. The resolution called for bold, decisive, and sustained efforts are essential for creating a more inclusive, equitable, and just society.

The resolution, tabled by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on the international women day, highlighted the importance of Accelerate Action for Gender Equality, as highlighted by the theme for International Women’s Day 2025, consistent with the priority of the UN 69th Commission on the Status of Women aimed at advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment through economic inclusion for women and girls globally.

Following is the text of the resolution: “Recognizing the persistent disparities and challenges faced by women and girls in Pakistan, including but not limited to economic, social, and political barriers that hinder their full participation and contribution to society.

Acknowledging that Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index. This indicates a significant gender gap and a decline from 2023, when Pakistan was ranked 142nd — underscoring the urgency of taking swift and decisive measures to bridge the gender gap.

The Senate of Pakistan recommends that the Government should take accelerated measures to ensure and enhance women’s economic inclusion, including but not limited to:

i) Forging women’s economic empowerment by increasing financial inclusion, expanding access to credit and business resources, and fostering entrepreneurship to create sustainable economic opportunities for women;

ii) Ensuring women have the right to make health choices and not be forced to marry while they are underage. Helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health by reforming healthcare policies, ensuring access to reproductive health services, and prioritizing mental and maternal health care;

iii) Ensuring women’s access to legal rights, information on their rights, and timely action for prosecution of crimes against women, including political victimization;

iv) Ensuring action on gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the workplace. Ensuring crimes based on so-called “honour” are severely penalised by law;

v) Recruiting, retaining, and developing and investing in women’s talent by strengthening policies that promote workplace equity, ensure fair and equal wages, and implement programmes to support career progression and leadership development;

vi) Supporting women and girls in leadership, decision-making, business, and STEM fields through strategic mentorship programmes, scholarships, and educational reforms that break barriers to professional advancement;

vii) Designing and building infrastructure that meets the needs of women and girls by improving transport safety, workplace childcare facilities, and access to digital and financial resources to support economic participation;

viii) Involving women and girls in sustainable agriculture and food security by equipping them with technical training, land rights, and access to agricultural financing to enhance their role in climate resilience and food sustainability;

ix) Providing women and girls with access to quality education and training by eliminating barriers to schooling, promoting literacy programmes, and ensuring digital access for skill-building and lifelong learning;

x) Elevating women and girls’ participation and achievement in sports by increasing investment in female athletes, ensuring equal opportunities, and breaking gender stereotypes in competitive sports;

xi) Promoting the creative and artistic talent of women and girls by supporting women in the arts, literature, and cultural industries through funding, mentorship, and public platforms for expression;

xii) Addressing further areas supporting the advancement of women and girls, including legal protections against discrimination, stronger enforcement of equal pay policies, and initiatives that amplify women’s voices in media and policymaking.“