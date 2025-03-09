Farmers showing interest in early cotton sowing: PAD

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that farmers are showing great interest in early cotton sowing; for the first time in history, a special package of Rs 25,000 is being provided for cultivating 5 acres of early cotton.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Saturday to review the cotton sowing situation in Punjab.

He further said that the current weather is highly suitable for early cotton sowing; a target has been set for early cotton cultivation on 1 million acres in Punjab. To achieve this target, all possible resources and means are being utilized under the Agriculture Department, Punjab, he added.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed to accelerate activities for guiding farmers to meet the early cotton cultivation target. He further emphasised that monitoring is ongoing to ensure the availability of cotton seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs in the market.

“Only Triple Gene varieties should be recommended for early cotton sowing. The early cotton sowing will be a milestone in achieving the production target,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Abdul Qayyum, Project Director Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali and other officials.

