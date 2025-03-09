Women in Punjab are now safer, more empowered: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has congratulated all women in the province, stating that they are now safer and more independent than ever before.

She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking concrete measures to protect and uplift women, ensuring equal opportunities in all walks of life.

Speaking at a press conference at Alhamra Arts Council, Azma Bokhari highlighted the challenges faced by working women, who not only fulfil their professional duties but are often required to work on their days off as well.

She stressed the urgent need to eliminate gender discrimination in society. She reiterated that when the Chief Minister of Punjab took office, she made it clear that violence against women would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the government is strictly implementing this policy.

The Information Minister said that the launch of the “Pink Button” service, allows women to report any form of violence against them without fear.

Additionally, she stated that the government has ensured immediate action within 24 hours in cases of acid attacks and other forms of violence against women.

Bokhari further said that working hostels and daycare centres are being established across Punjab to support working women, so they no longer have to worry about childcare while pursuing their careers. She also mentioned the “Dhee Rani Program”, under which 1,500 marriages have already been facilitated, with the second phase of the program set to begin soon.

Discussing women’s education and mobility, Bokhari highlighted that female students in Punjab have excelled academically, and to further support them, the government has introduced e-bikes for girls. Additionally, a special quota for women has been allocated in electric buses to make transportation safer and more accessible.

Addressing online harassment, the minister stated that the Cyber Wing is being strengthened to ensure swift action against digital harassment and cybercrimes targeting women. She also pointed out that in Punjab, rape suspects are arrested within 24 hours to provide immediate justice to victims.

Azma Bokhari condemned the societal stigma surrounding victims of violence, stating that while perpetrators roam freely, victims often suffer in silence out of shame.

She asserted that the Punjab government is committed to changing this mindset through strong legal actions and awareness campaigns.

Speaking about women’s rights and freedom of expression, she reaffirmed that Islam grants women full rights, and society must ensure that these rights are upheld.

Regarding the “Aurat March”, she acknowledged that demands for women’s rights are justified but expressed concerns over certain controversial posters.

She concluded by stating that those who commit violence against women are not ordinary individuals but mentally disturbed, and strict action should be taken against them.

She reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to providing maximum facilities and protection for women, with more initiatives on the way to ensure their safety and empowerment.

