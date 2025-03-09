AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

Women in Punjab are now safer, more empowered: Azma

Recorder Report Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 06:34am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has congratulated all women in the province, stating that they are now safer and more independent than ever before.

She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking concrete measures to protect and uplift women, ensuring equal opportunities in all walks of life.

Speaking at a press conference at Alhamra Arts Council, Azma Bokhari highlighted the challenges faced by working women, who not only fulfil their professional duties but are often required to work on their days off as well.

She stressed the urgent need to eliminate gender discrimination in society. She reiterated that when the Chief Minister of Punjab took office, she made it clear that violence against women would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the government is strictly implementing this policy.

The Information Minister said that the launch of the “Pink Button” service, allows women to report any form of violence against them without fear.

Additionally, she stated that the government has ensured immediate action within 24 hours in cases of acid attacks and other forms of violence against women.

Bokhari further said that working hostels and daycare centres are being established across Punjab to support working women, so they no longer have to worry about childcare while pursuing their careers. She also mentioned the “Dhee Rani Program”, under which 1,500 marriages have already been facilitated, with the second phase of the program set to begin soon.

Discussing women’s education and mobility, Bokhari highlighted that female students in Punjab have excelled academically, and to further support them, the government has introduced e-bikes for girls. Additionally, a special quota for women has been allocated in electric buses to make transportation safer and more accessible.

Addressing online harassment, the minister stated that the Cyber Wing is being strengthened to ensure swift action against digital harassment and cybercrimes targeting women. She also pointed out that in Punjab, rape suspects are arrested within 24 hours to provide immediate justice to victims.

Azma Bokhari condemned the societal stigma surrounding victims of violence, stating that while perpetrators roam freely, victims often suffer in silence out of shame.

She asserted that the Punjab government is committed to changing this mindset through strong legal actions and awareness campaigns.

Speaking about women’s rights and freedom of expression, she reaffirmed that Islam grants women full rights, and society must ensure that these rights are upheld.

Regarding the “Aurat March”, she acknowledged that demands for women’s rights are justified but expressed concerns over certain controversial posters.

She concluded by stating that those who commit violence against women are not ordinary individuals but mentally disturbed, and strict action should be taken against them.

She reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to providing maximum facilities and protection for women, with more initiatives on the way to ensure their safety and empowerment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Punjab government women rights Azma Bokhari Women in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Women in Punjab are now safer, more empowered: Azma

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories