‘Country is witnessing a spring of US slaves’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that “Pakistan is witnessing a spring of American slaves”, as both the government and opposition seek Washington’s approval.

He warned the ruling elite to learn from the fate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that those who sacrifice national sovereignty for American interests only face disgrace and destruction.

In a statement issued here, Rehman slammed the government for failing to control inflation, which he said has crushed the public, especially during Ramadan. He dismissed the prime minister’s claims of reducing inflation, noting that essential commodities are becoming increasingly unaffordable for the common man.

He criticised the government for not passing on the benefits of savings from the termination of Independent Power Producers (IPP) contracts to the public through lowering electricity prices. He announced that JI would launch a major movement after Eid-ul-Fitr against high electricity prices and to protect public rights.

Rehman demanded an immediate reduction of at least Rs. 50 per liter in petrol prices, citing a consistent decline in global crude oil prices. He pointed out that in the last 50 days, crude oil prices had dropped by over $12 per barrel, falling from $82 to $69.3—a level last seen in August 2021. He urged the government to adjust local fuel prices accordingly.

He also called for the immediate removal of petroleum levy, arguing that the government unfairly burdens the public with excessive charges. “Whenever global oil prices rise by just one dollar, local prices are hiked significantly, but when they fall, the relief is never passed on to the people,” he said.

The JI Emir said the government is persistently targeting the public while refusing to cut its own privileges. He criticised feudal lords and big industrialists for evading taxes, while IPPs enjoying tax exemptions worth nearly Rs. 2 trillion.

He lamented the rising unemployment and the growing education crisis, with 27.5 million children out of school. He condemned the Punjab government’s decision to hand over schools to NGOs and decried the curbs on freedom of expression, warning that the country could not progress under such conditions.

Announcing JI’s plan for a nationwide movement, he vowed to fight for constitutional supremacy, democratic freedoms, and public rights through peaceful resistance.