AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

‘Country is witnessing a spring of US slaves’

NNI Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 06:20am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that “Pakistan is witnessing a spring of American slaves”, as both the government and opposition seek Washington’s approval.

He warned the ruling elite to learn from the fate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that those who sacrifice national sovereignty for American interests only face disgrace and destruction.

In a statement issued here, Rehman slammed the government for failing to control inflation, which he said has crushed the public, especially during Ramadan. He dismissed the prime minister’s claims of reducing inflation, noting that essential commodities are becoming increasingly unaffordable for the common man.

He criticised the government for not passing on the benefits of savings from the termination of Independent Power Producers (IPP) contracts to the public through lowering electricity prices. He announced that JI would launch a major movement after Eid-ul-Fitr against high electricity prices and to protect public rights.

Rehman demanded an immediate reduction of at least Rs. 50 per liter in petrol prices, citing a consistent decline in global crude oil prices. He pointed out that in the last 50 days, crude oil prices had dropped by over $12 per barrel, falling from $82 to $69.3—a level last seen in August 2021. He urged the government to adjust local fuel prices accordingly.

He also called for the immediate removal of petroleum levy, arguing that the government unfairly burdens the public with excessive charges. “Whenever global oil prices rise by just one dollar, local prices are hiked significantly, but when they fall, the relief is never passed on to the people,” he said.

The JI Emir said the government is persistently targeting the public while refusing to cut its own privileges. He criticised feudal lords and big industrialists for evading taxes, while IPPs enjoying tax exemptions worth nearly Rs. 2 trillion.

He lamented the rising unemployment and the growing education crisis, with 27.5 million children out of school. He condemned the Punjab government’s decision to hand over schools to NGOs and decried the curbs on freedom of expression, warning that the country could not progress under such conditions.

Announcing JI’s plan for a nationwide movement, he vowed to fight for constitutional supremacy, democratic freedoms, and public rights through peaceful resistance.

Pakistan US JI Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

‘Country is witnessing a spring of US slaves’

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories