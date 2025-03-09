Mehfooz Shaheed Canal: A step towards greener Pakistan

Agriculture sector is indispensable to Pakistan’s economic growth and food security. This sector during the year 2022-23 achieved only a 1.55% growth rate.

Heavy flooding in 2022 resulted in a loss of 1.7 million acres of farmland and 30 billion USD, affecting more than 33 million people.

Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) was launched in July 2023 to expand cultivable land, optimize land use, minimize water loses, increase productivity, and attract foreign investment. To address the issue pertaining to provision of water, the government embarked on construction of six strategic canals on a fast-track basis by the year 2030.

Mehfooz Shaheed Canal, also known as Cholistan Canal, will irrigate 1.2 million acres of land in Greater Cholistan. Rainee Canal Phase-2 will irrigate 0.4 million acres of land in Nara Region. Greater Thal Canal will irrigate 1.5 million acres of land in Thal Doab region.

Thar Canal, as an escape channel for the Rainee Canal, to be operated during high floods, will irrigate 0.3 million acres of land in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas.

Chashma Right Bank will irrigate 0.3 million acres of land in KPK and Punjab. Lastly, Kachi Canal will irrigate 0.7 million acres of land in Punjab and Balochistan.

As flagship project of GPI, the government of Punjab leased 0.7 million acres of barren land between Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur Districts, housing poverty stricken 0.185 million people, dependent on transhumant economics.

The land is fertile and suitable for thriving agriculture with provision of irrigation water through Mehfooz Shaheed Canal, when completed in 2027. This project involves up-gradation of RQLC, QBLC, BSLC and construction of 176 km Mehfooz Shaheed Canal. It would be a flood-fed channel operating from July to October catering for flood waters.

The remaining will be adjusted from Punjab’s own share. A technical feasibility study of the project has been updated, accordingly. IRSA has granted NOC with a 4:1 majority, considering all aspects.

Currently, Pakistan uses 61 MAF (million acre-feet) out of 145 MAF water from Indus River System, losing 30 MAF to sea and remaining to percolation and evaporation. This waste will be offset by development of these six canals. Construction of Rainee and Thal Canal is necessary for usage of 6.4 MAF water coming from Diamer Bhasha Dam in Indus River.

The Mehfooz Shaheed Canal project, launched by the Punjab government, has been met with a mix of support and skepticism. To understand its true impact, it is extremely essential to separate facts from fiction and recognize how this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader water management goals.

Despite its potential benefits, the project has faced criticism, particularly concerning its water source and potential impact on other provinces. Some have erroneously claimed that the canal will divert water from the Indus River, adversely affecting Sindh’s water supply. However, it’s crucial to note that the canal exclusively utilizes surplus floodwater from the Sutlej River, ensuring that Sindh’s allocated water resources remain untouched. Additionally, the project involves a single canal, meticulously planned to optimize water management without disrupting existing systems.

The National Water Policy (NWP) of 2018 underscores the urgency of developing Pakistan’s water resources to avert potential crises. It provides a framework for provinces to devise sustainable water management strategies, emphasizing that water-related matters should transcend political considerations.

The Mehfooz Shaheed Canal project embodies this vision by focusing on efficient water utilization and agricultural enhancement, free from political bias. Some segments of society, due to lack of awareness or desire of political gains, are trying to generate propaganda against this project. It is falsely claimed that the water will be used from Sindh water resources and that it does not consider the expansion of Indus Basin Irrigation system.

While reality depicts a different picture: At its core the Mehfooz Shaheed Canal is a 176-kilometer waterway extending from the Sulemanki Headworks to Fort Abbas. This strategic infrastructure is designed to harness additional floodwater from the Sutlej River, rather than Indus, during the monsoon months of June to October. By channeling this excess water, the canal aims to irrigate approximately 1.2 million acres of land in Punjab, thereby boosting agricultural productivity and supporting local economies.

The Punjab government’s allocation of 225.34 billion rupees to this project reflects a significant investment in the region’s agricultural future. By bringing additional land under cultivation, the canal is poised to increase crop yields, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the province’s economic growth.

The Mehfooz Shaheed Canal project is not merely just a project; it is a guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future. It stands as a testament to proactive water management and agricultural development in Punjab.

Instead of considering the project as a gain of Punjab, it must be understood that it is the need of the hour for mitigating Pakistan’s future water crisis. By dispelling myths and focusing on its genuine benefits, the project’s role in strengthening Pakistan’s water infrastructure and ensuring a prosperous future for its farming communities ought to be appreciated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025