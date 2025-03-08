AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on its key issues, emphasising the strong commitment of both countries to further enhance the Sino-Pak “all weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

The prime minister expressed these views as Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House.

Sharif also congratulated the Chinese leadership and nation, on the successful convening of the “two sessions” of National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s political consultative conference.

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

While expressing his satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral strategic relations, as manifested by the successful visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Beijing last month, Sharif thanked China for its longstanding and steadfast support to Pakistan on all its core issues.

During the meeting, the progress on security and counter-terrorism cooperation between both countries was also discussed.

Sharif noted that this year marked the tenth anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2015. In this regard, the prime minister issued directions to ensure that this memorable occasion be celebrated in a befitting manner.

He also renewed his most cordial invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake a State visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

Sharif also emphasised upon the need for both sides to continue working together closely, to ensure timely implementation and completion of various initiatives and projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for his kind words and good wishes for the Chinese leadership.

He briefed the prime minister on the latest developments on Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

While praising the government’s achievements in improving the macro-economic situation in the country, the ambassador affirmed that China would continue to extend its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in its efforts for national development.

