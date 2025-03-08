KE continues Ramazan facilitation with khuli kacheri camps

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), in-line with its commitment to facilitate customers, has planned over 40 night camps, or “Khuli Kacheries,” across Karachi during the holy month of Ramazan. Six night camps have already been held in Mehmoodabad, Saadi Town, Korangi, Garden, Orangi, and Bahadurabad.

These night camps are part of KE’s broader Hum Qadam program, under which 100 facilitation camps were successfully organized in January and February 2025. Designed to transform the way people interact with their power utility; these camps aim to make customer support more accessible and efficient.

The spirit behind these night camps is to facilitate customers.

