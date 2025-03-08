Interim bail of Bushra extended

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in three cases until March 24.

ATC duty judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the pre-arrest bail application of Bushra Bibi in three cases registered against her in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest, extended her bail in cases registered at Ramna, Margalla, and Karachi Company police stations.

