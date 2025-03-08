Lal Masjid case: ATC approves post-arrest bail for Maulana Aziz’s wife, 11 others

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved post-arrest bail for Umme Hassan, the wife of Lal Masjid chief cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, along with 11 others in a case registered against them in connection with the alleged attack and firing on a police van.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbasi Sipra, while announcing the reserved judgment, granted post-arrest bail to Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife and others in a case registered against them at the Shehzad Town police station under terrorism charges on the surety bonds of Rs5,000.

According to the written order, the accused were falsely implicated in the case.

The police have completed the interrogation of the arrested accused; therefore, there is no need to keep them further in custody.

It says that the prosecution argued that the accused interfered with government affairs and attempted to stop the administration and police from performing their duties.

Prosecution requested the rejection of their bail application, it says.

The judgment says that the record shows that a large number of accused were nominated in the case, but no specific role or involvement was attributed to them. The police also acknowledged that all accused were arrested from the crime scene, which raised doubts about the recoveries made during the incident, it says.The orders say that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused could interfere with the investigation or tamper with the records if granted bail. Additionally, since the applicants are women and there is no possibility of them fleeing, the court decided to grant their bail.The court approved their post-arrest bail against surety bonds of 5,000 rupees.

