AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-08

Lal Masjid case: ATC approves post-arrest bail for Maulana Aziz’s wife, 11 others

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved post-arrest bail for Umme Hassan, the wife of Lal Masjid chief cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, along with 11 others in a case registered against them in connection with the alleged attack and firing on a police van.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbasi Sipra, while announcing the reserved judgment, granted post-arrest bail to Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife and others in a case registered against them at the Shehzad Town police station under terrorism charges on the surety bonds of Rs5,000.

According to the written order, the accused were falsely implicated in the case.

The police have completed the interrogation of the arrested accused; therefore, there is no need to keep them further in custody.

It says that the prosecution argued that the accused interfered with government affairs and attempted to stop the administration and police from performing their duties.

Prosecution requested the rejection of their bail application, it says.

The judgment says that the record shows that a large number of accused were nominated in the case, but no specific role or involvement was attributed to them. The police also acknowledged that all accused were arrested from the crime scene, which raised doubts about the recoveries made during the incident, it says.The orders say that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused could interfere with the investigation or tamper with the records if granted bail. Additionally, since the applicants are women and there is no possibility of them fleeing, the court decided to grant their bail.The court approved their post-arrest bail against surety bonds of 5,000 rupees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC Maulana Abdul Aziz Umme Hassan

Comments

200 characters

Lal Masjid case: ATC approves post-arrest bail for Maulana Aziz’s wife, 11 others

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories