Bilawal talks to envoys at Zardari’s House

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a series of high-level diplomatic meetings at Zardari House, Islamabad, on Friday, engaging with envoys from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade partnerships, and addressing mutual interests.

Bilawal met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to discuss Pakistan-UK relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding trade ties and economic collaboration. The meeting also covered regional stability and diplomatic engagements. PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari was also present.

In a separate meeting, Bilawal welcomed French Ambassador Nicolas Galey to discuss strengthening Pakistan-France trade relations and economic cooperation. The discussion highlighted the need for deeper collaboration in investment, commerce, and cultural exchange, alongside key regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Bilawal also met with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker to review Pakistan-US relations, focusing on enhancing economic and trade ties, fostering diplomatic cooperation, and promoting regional peace and stability.

Both sides exchanged views on pressing regional issues, including security and economic development, and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper engagement in trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.

