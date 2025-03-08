AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-08

Bilawal talks to envoys at Zardari’s House

Naveed Butt Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a series of high-level diplomatic meetings at Zardari House, Islamabad, on Friday, engaging with envoys from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade partnerships, and addressing mutual interests.

Bilawal met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to discuss Pakistan-UK relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding trade ties and economic collaboration. The meeting also covered regional stability and diplomatic engagements. PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari was also present.

In a separate meeting, Bilawal welcomed French Ambassador Nicolas Galey to discuss strengthening Pakistan-France trade relations and economic cooperation. The discussion highlighted the need for deeper collaboration in investment, commerce, and cultural exchange, alongside key regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Bilawal also met with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker to review Pakistan-US relations, focusing on enhancing economic and trade ties, fostering diplomatic cooperation, and promoting regional peace and stability.

Both sides exchanged views on pressing regional issues, including security and economic development, and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper engagement in trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Jane Marriott

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal talks to envoys at Zardari’s House

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories