LHC orders Punjab govt to formulate electric bus policy

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to formulate a policy for replacing diesel buses with electric buses to combat environmental pollution.

The court adjourned the proceeding on the petitions regarding environmental pollution and smog till March 14 and suggested that fuel-run auto-rickshaws be converted into electric ones. The court also asked the provincial transport department to draft a policy concerning rickshaw manufacturers.

The court observed that a phased transition policy was needed for replacing diesel buses with electric ones, acknowledging that the process may take two to three years. The court noted that several countries, including India, had successfully converted rickshaws to electric models, which demonstrates the feasibility of such a transition. The court emphasized the need for a comprehensive traffic management plan to address congestion during school hours, including making designated parking areas mandatory for large schools. The court also remarked that public cooperation was essential, urging citizens to take responsibility for cleanliness around their homes.

The court also directed the government that the matter of providing health allowance to traffic police should be resolved promptly and that a summary for approval should be finalized as soon as possible.

The court reviewed a report on traffic management outside the railway station. A law officer informed the court that Pakistan Railways and the city traffic police would jointly manage traffic around railway stations. The counsel of Wasa also submitted a report on the improvement of the city’s sewerage system. He said all drainage systems were being connected to water treatment plants, and that existing open drains would only be used for rainwater disposal. He also told the court that rainwater from these drains would be treated and made reusable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025