WASA to launch project of laying new pipes in Lahore

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore will launch a project to lay new pipes in the provincial capital; in the first phase, 450 kilometres of sewage pipes will be laid.

This was disclosed during a meeting regarding the Lahore Development Programme and it was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza presented a report on the Lahore Development Plan.

The meeting was further told that WASA will lay a total of 780 kilometres of new pipes of one to six feet in diameter; its contract is being launched through the ‘Lahore Development Management Information System’ and NESPAK will inspect the project through the ‘Inspector App’.

It was further informed in the briefing that digital tracking and physical and financial progress can be done through the ‘Lahore Development Management Information System’; by adopting transparency in the Lahore Development Plan, Rs16 billion has been saved.

In the first phase of the Lahore Development Plan, construction, renovation, and development of six zones in Lahore will be done. The development plan includes the construction of a water supply, drainage system, connecting roads, and street pavement. Installation of street lights and rehabilitation of parks are also included in the development plan.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to carry out the desilting of the canal and builds a sewage system, keeping in mind its future needs. She said streets in villages should be paved in the same pattern as in cities; no compromise will be made on the quality of development projects.

