PMD predicts below normal rain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised farmers to make judicious use of available water stock for most of the agricultural plains of the country due to expected below normal rainfall and above-normal temperature in the following months.

According to the weather advisory, below normal rainfall is expected in most agricultural plains during March and April 2025, while slightly above normal precipitation is likely in May 2025, particularly in most parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Due to the above-normal mean temperatures, it added, the Rabi crops including “wheat” may acquire early maturity in most parts of the country. In the northern mountainous regions, the growth of the wheat crop will also improve which was comparatively slower due to severe cold weather.

It further predicted below normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, particularly central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining northern parts of Punjab during the next three months March-May 2025. Whereas, near normal rainfall is expected in South Punjab, Sindh and surrounding areas of Balochistan.

During March 2025, below normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, particularly Potohar region, north-eastern and central Punjab. So far as monthly situation is concerned, below normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country during April 2025; particularly Potohar region, upper and central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While, nearly normal rainfall is expected in southern Punjab, Sindh and surrounding areas of Balochistan.

In May 2025, nearly normal rainfall is expected in the lower parts of the country while below normal rainfall is likely over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north-western parts of Punjab. However, above normal rainfall is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Similarly, a tendency of above normal mean temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the next three months (March-May 2025) particularly in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In March 2025, above normal mean temperatures are expected in most parts of the country particularly in the Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. During April and May 2025, the above normal mean temperature is likely in most parts of the country, specifically in the Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

