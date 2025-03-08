Himmat & Health Cards for journalists soon: Azma

LAHORE: Announcing the issuance of ‘Himmat Cards’ and ‘Sehat Cards,’ to provide further facilities for journalists, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is implementing revolutionary initiatives for the welfare of journalists in the province of Punjab.

As part of these efforts, the Journalist Support Fund has been doubled from Rs 50 million to Rs 100 million. Additionally, approval has been granted for funds to support the marriages of 23 journalists’ daughters and medical treatment for 63 journalists, she added. She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz is committed to safeguarding the rights of the journalist community.

The Information Minister reaffirmed that addressing journalists’ concerns is a top priority for the Punjab government. In this regard, an important meeting on the Journalist Support Fund was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

During the meeting, support funds were approved for 85 journalists, while applications that could not be processed due to a lack of funds will be included in the next quarter.

The meeting was attended by Additional Information Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, Deputy Secretary Finance Rafiah Qayyum, DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and others.

