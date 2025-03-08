AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-08

30,000 govt jobs abolished on directives of IMF: minister

Hassan Abbas Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Irrigation Pir Kazim Pirzada on Friday disclosed that thirty thousand government positions were abolished on the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting began with a delay of one hour and five minutes under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. During the session, Minister Pir Kazim Pirzada addressed questions related to the Irrigation Department.

He acknowledged that the canal system, built for 67% of the land, is over a century old and currently delivers only one thousand cusecs of water instead of the required thirteen hundred cusecs.

Engineers have advised against supplying water at full capacity to prevent canal breaches. Despite economic challenges, the minister assured that the system would be repaired by 2025-26.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of a drainage system along the TS Link in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. He noted that the government’s delayed response had led locals to resolve water issues independently. The relevant minister described the project as ongoing, but the Speaker expressed concerns over a lack of coordination between the irrigation department and the secretary.

The Speaker also pointed out government’s inability to repair the Ravi Siphon, emphasizing that while the project requires minimal funding, the government has ample development resources. He warned against wasteful spending on unnecessary projects.

During the question-and-answer session, the opposition raised a quorum issue, which the Speaker dismissed, stating that quorum points cannot be raised during this segment. He adjourned the session for an hour, calling the opposition’s actions unusual and against constitutional rules.

In a supplementary question, Amjad Ali Javed inquired about the disposal of sludge from drain cleaning in Punjab. The provincial minister explained that sludge, being a heavy material, is dumped on canal banks for farmers’ use and is not sold or contracted out separately.

Javed pointed out that permits are issued for sludge collection in his area. The minister revealed that eighty-five lakh rupees were spent on cleaning twenty-seven canals, while an assembly member noted that workers previously involved in canal cleaning are now employed at officers’ homes.

Earlier, the opposition members entered the assembly chanting slogans, prompting the Speaker to remind them that while protest is their right, placards should not be raised in the house. Following the Speaker’s instructions, the opposition ceased chanting and lowered their placards. However, shortly after the session began, the opposition boycotted the proceedings and left the house.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan asked the Law Minister Shoaib Ahmed Bhereth and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq to contact the opposition.

Prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Bannu suicide attack.

Seven new bills were introduced during the session, including the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, Punjab Local Government Bill 2025, Punjab Narcotic Substances Control Bill 2025, Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Repeal and Reorganization) Bill 2025, Punjab Special Planning Authority Bill 2025, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Bill 2025, and Punjab Finance (Amendment) Bill 2025. All bills were referred to relevant committees, with reports requested within two months. The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 was placed in the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF IMF and Pakistan Pir Kazim Pirzada govt jobs

Comments

200 characters

30,000 govt jobs abolished on directives of IMF: minister

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories