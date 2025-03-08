30,000 govt jobs abolished on directives of IMF: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Irrigation Pir Kazim Pirzada on Friday disclosed that thirty thousand government positions were abolished on the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting began with a delay of one hour and five minutes under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. During the session, Minister Pir Kazim Pirzada addressed questions related to the Irrigation Department.

He acknowledged that the canal system, built for 67% of the land, is over a century old and currently delivers only one thousand cusecs of water instead of the required thirteen hundred cusecs.

Engineers have advised against supplying water at full capacity to prevent canal breaches. Despite economic challenges, the minister assured that the system would be repaired by 2025-26.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of a drainage system along the TS Link in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. He noted that the government’s delayed response had led locals to resolve water issues independently. The relevant minister described the project as ongoing, but the Speaker expressed concerns over a lack of coordination between the irrigation department and the secretary.

The Speaker also pointed out government’s inability to repair the Ravi Siphon, emphasizing that while the project requires minimal funding, the government has ample development resources. He warned against wasteful spending on unnecessary projects.

During the question-and-answer session, the opposition raised a quorum issue, which the Speaker dismissed, stating that quorum points cannot be raised during this segment. He adjourned the session for an hour, calling the opposition’s actions unusual and against constitutional rules.

In a supplementary question, Amjad Ali Javed inquired about the disposal of sludge from drain cleaning in Punjab. The provincial minister explained that sludge, being a heavy material, is dumped on canal banks for farmers’ use and is not sold or contracted out separately.

Javed pointed out that permits are issued for sludge collection in his area. The minister revealed that eighty-five lakh rupees were spent on cleaning twenty-seven canals, while an assembly member noted that workers previously involved in canal cleaning are now employed at officers’ homes.

Earlier, the opposition members entered the assembly chanting slogans, prompting the Speaker to remind them that while protest is their right, placards should not be raised in the house. Following the Speaker’s instructions, the opposition ceased chanting and lowered their placards. However, shortly after the session began, the opposition boycotted the proceedings and left the house.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan asked the Law Minister Shoaib Ahmed Bhereth and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq to contact the opposition.

Prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Bannu suicide attack.

Seven new bills were introduced during the session, including the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, Punjab Local Government Bill 2025, Punjab Narcotic Substances Control Bill 2025, Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Repeal and Reorganization) Bill 2025, Punjab Special Planning Authority Bill 2025, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Bill 2025, and Punjab Finance (Amendment) Bill 2025. All bills were referred to relevant committees, with reports requested within two months. The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 was placed in the House.

