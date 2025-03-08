Torkham border stays closed amid uneasy calm

ISLAMABAD: While the exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces stopped last night, trade and pedestrian crossings at the Torkham border continue to remain suspended for the 14th consecutive day on Friday.

Sources indicate that relative calm has prevailed since the unannounced ceasefire took effect late last night.

Prior to the ceasefire, tensions have remained high in the Torkham area and its surroundings, with both sides having engaged in heavy gunfire and shelling. The border village of Bacha Mena on the Pakistani side was evacuated, with residents relocated to safer areas due to intense cross-border shelling.

Additionally, the Torkham border terminal has been cleared of parked trucks loaded with trade and essential goods.

At present, the sources said no negotiations are under way to defuse tensions or resolve the border dispute.

Earlier, it was reliably learnt one civilian got injured seriously when a mortar shell, fired across the border, hit a house in Bacha Mena bordering village in tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday night. Afghan forces also targeted border security force in Pakistan’s territory.

The injured Ishaq Shinwari was shifted to Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal for medical aid where from he was referred to Peshawar health centre due to his unstable condition, hospital sources said.

Tension mounted when Afghan side started construction work on the border post, located in a prohibited area stated to be inside Pakistan.

During the past few days, the Afghan forces fired mortar and artillery shells on residents of Bacha Mena. A local villager died due to resultant stampede in panic.

Scores of vehicles, offices and shops in Torkham bazaar were also damaged in firing from across the border, locals pointed out. Border forces of the two neighbouring countries were on high alert for the last four days.

As tension prevailed at the border, hundreds of Kabul-bound passengers and export-loaded vehicles were stranded at the border for the last one and half weeks.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said, “We have recently seen media reports which falsely claim that Torkham border crossing remains closed due to unilateral actions by Pakistan. Let me dispel this impression by giving facts on the matter as they stand”. He added for the past couple of days, the Afghan side has carried out an illegal and unilateral construction activity within the Pakistani territory at two points along the Pakistan border.

