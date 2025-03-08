AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-08

Asian currencies inch up

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies ticked higher on Friday while stocks were mixed, as US President Donald Trump’s fast-changing tariff policy fuelled investor uncertainty in a turbulent week.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah gained 0.2% each. The rupiah was on track to rise 1.7% for the week, its biggest weekly gain since mid-September.

Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed earlier this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2 - the day he has threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners.

The Mexican peso rose 0.1%, following its 0.7% jump on Thursday. The US dollar index languished near four-month lows.

The ever-shifting US trade policy has sent global markets into a tailspin. Emerging Asian equity markets faced sizeable foreign investment withdrawals in February, driven by the potential for Trump’s policies to disrupt global economic growth.

“Emerging market asset volatility is likely to remain elevated amid a host of factors that show no sign of letting up,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

While a loss of US growth momentum may help emerging markets, weaker US demand and tariffs hurt EM assets disproportionately, the analysts said.

The Thai baht was up 0.1%, while Bangkok stocks

jumped 0.5% after data showed inflation rose in line with the central bank’s target range and market expectations in February.

The Philippine peso rose 0.3% while the Taiwan dollar

gained 0.1%. Inflation data from Taiwan is due later in the day.

Stocks in Jakarta were up 0.5% and on course to post a weekly rise of 6.1%, their biggest since March 2020. This follows a 7.8% decline last week.

Donald Trump Mexican peso Asian currencies Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies inch up

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories