Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices lowered in Pakistan, in line with their decrease in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs304,000 after it shed Rs3,000 on Thursday.

As per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs260,630 after it registered a decrease of Rs2571.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs700 to settle at Rs307,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,893 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $28 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained at Rs3,369 per tola.