Financials drag Australian shares lower; Insignia surges on raised buyout offers

Australian shares fell on Friday as financial stocks declined, and were set for their third straight weekly drop, although Insignia Financial soared after receiving raised takeover offers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.1% to 8,008.6 by 2345 GMT.

The benchmark was set for a weekly loss of 2%.

Heavily weighted financials lost 2% and were on track to shed 4.2% this week.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) slumped 2.9%, and smaller Westpac fell 2.2%.

Australian banks have faced criticism for their extremely high valuations, with CBA and the other lending majors trading at a significantly higher price-to-earnings ratios relative to its global peers.

Insignia Financial was an outlier, gaining up to 13.5% after the asset manager received a raised offer of A$3.34 billion ($2.12 billion) from Bain Capital and CC Capital.

Insignia, which manages some A$327 billion ($207.22 billion) in assets, hit its highest since August to be the benchmark’s top gainer as the sweetened A$5 per share bid is higher than the A$4.60 offer it received previously.

Technology stocks lost 1.5%, in line with Wall Street’s overnight decline, as technology-heavy Nasdaq confirmed that it has been in a correction since December.

Meanwhile, global stocks underwent a volatile trading week amid escalating trade tensions between major economies and significant policy shifts in Europe.

Back in Sydney, Miners slipped 0.3% as commodity prices continued to weigh.

Healthcare and Real Estate stocks were also subject to sell-offs, shedding 0.9% and 1.3% respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.4% to 12,379.33.