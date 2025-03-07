AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (8.28%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
HUBC 131.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.30 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.28%)
OGDC 224.79 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (0.99%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.01%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
PPL 187.01 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.64%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
SEARL 94.90 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (4.21%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 35.31 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.91%)
SYM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.29%)
WAVESAPP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,128 Increased By 105.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,230 Increased By 624.9 (1.71%)
KSE100 114,485 Increased By 772 (0.68%)
KSE30 35,472 Increased By 170.2 (0.48%)
Markets

Financials drag Australian shares lower; Insignia surges on raised buyout offers

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 11:58am

Australian shares fell on Friday as financial stocks declined, and were set for their third straight weekly drop, although Insignia Financial soared after receiving raised takeover offers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.1% to 8,008.6 by 2345 GMT.

The benchmark was set for a weekly loss of 2%.

Heavily weighted financials lost 2% and were on track to shed 4.2% this week.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) slumped 2.9%, and smaller Westpac fell 2.2%.

Australian banks have faced criticism for their extremely high valuations, with CBA and the other lending majors trading at a significantly higher price-to-earnings ratios relative to its global peers.

Insignia Financial was an outlier, gaining up to 13.5% after the asset manager received a raised offer of A$3.34 billion ($2.12 billion) from Bain Capital and CC Capital.

Insignia, which manages some A$327 billion ($207.22 billion) in assets, hit its highest since August to be the benchmark’s top gainer as the sweetened A$5 per share bid is higher than the A$4.60 offer it received previously.

Technology stocks lost 1.5%, in line with Wall Street’s overnight decline, as technology-heavy Nasdaq confirmed that it has been in a correction since December.

Banks drag Australian shares lower amid growing trade war worries

Meanwhile, global stocks underwent a volatile trading week amid escalating trade tensions between major economies and significant policy shifts in Europe.

Back in Sydney, Miners slipped 0.3% as commodity prices continued to weigh.

Healthcare and Real Estate stocks were also subject to sell-offs, shedding 0.9% and 1.3% respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.4% to 12,379.33.

