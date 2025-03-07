AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (8.28%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.31 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.3%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (0.86%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PPL 186.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.63%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 94.49 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.76%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.66 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,128 Increased By 105.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,230 Increased By 624.9 (1.71%)
KSE100 114,543 Increased By 830.1 (0.73%)
KSE30 35,497 Increased By 194.9 (0.55%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China will ‘resolutely counter’ US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:08am

BEIJING: China warned on Friday it will “resolutely counter” pressure from the United States on the fentanyl issue, after Washington levied an additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports this week.

“The abuse of fentanyl is an issue that the US has to solve itself,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a briefing on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary meeting.

“If one side exerts pressure, China will resolutely counter that,” he said, adding that both countries still have “broad common interests and space for cooperation”.

“No country can imagine that it can suppress China on one hand while developing good relations with China on the other hand,” Wang added.

He said that the US “should not repay kindness with grievances, let alone impose tariffs without reason,” referring to the “various assistance” Beijing has provided Washington over the years, without specifying what that assistance was.

China will ‘play along to the end’ with US: Wang Yi

Wang was also bullish US-China tech competition, saying that “where there is a blockade, there is a breakthrough, and where there is suppression, there is innovation.”

On resolving the Ukraine war, China wants to achieve a “fair, lasting and binding peace agreement” acceptable to all parties, Wang Yi said.

“China is willing to cooperate with the international community in accordance with the wishes of relevant parties to achieve a final resolution of the crisis and lasting peace, and will continue to play a constructive role.”

China China yuan China exports Foreign Minister Wang Yi US pressure on fentanyl

Comments

200 characters

China will ‘resolutely counter’ US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories