CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami roll without Lionel Messi

Second-half goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez lifted Inter Miami to a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 series.

The hosts played without Lionel Messi, who also sat out Miami’s game at Houston on Sunday. The team has not stated that Messi has an injury.

The second and final leg of the total-goal series is scheduled for March 13 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Thursday contest was scoreless until the 61st minute.

Dynamo to compensate fans with free ticket after Miami’s Messi skips clash

Inter Miami had a corner kick from the right side, but Allende’s looping header was saved.

The ball stayed in play near the left goalpost, and after a scramble in front, it came out to Allende at the penalty spot.

From there, Allende left no doubt with a left-footed strike through traffic.

Suarez sealed the victory by scoring on a 16-yard shot with his left foot in the 83rd minute.

The winner of the series will oppose either Los Angeles FC or the Columbus Crew in the quarterfinals.