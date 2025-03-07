Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

The United States has said that the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, with Pakistan’s assistance illustrates that US-Pakistan cooperation on counterterrorism remains vitally important.

“We extend our gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, we do, for their partnership in bringing Mohammad Sharifullah to justice,” said US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing.

She further said that Pakistan and the US have a common interest in fighting terrorism.

Her statement comes after US President Donald Trump acknowledged Pakistan’s assistance in arresting Sharifullah responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

During his address to a joint session of Congress, President Trump announced, “I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, and compounded America’s sense of defeat after 20 years of war.

Identified as Sharifullah, a high-ranking operational commander of Daesh, Prime Minister Sharif disclosed that the militant, an Afghan national, was captured in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghan border region.

Sharif emphasised that Pakistan has consistently played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts to prevent terrorists and militant groups from using safe havens to launch attacks against other country.

Meanwhile, Sharifullah appeared in a Virginia court near the US capital Washington, on Wednesday, and was officially appointed a public defender and provided with an interpreter.

He did not enter a plea. His next appearance will be in the same courthouse on March 10, and he will stay in custody until then, the judge said.