Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

ISLAMABAD: A three-year plan to enhance job prospects domestically and internationally was presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, focusing on improving vocational training in key areas such as information technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.

In an inter-ministerial review meeting on youth vocational training, the prime minister was presented with a three-year plan developed by NAVTTC and the ministries of Information Technology, Overseas Pakistanis, and Health and Regulations.

Sharif said that a skilled workforce is the real asset of the country, and ensuring they possess the professional skills demanded on a global scale is one of the government’s highest priorities.

Govt crafting policy to tackle unemployment: PM

Given the trend that stands out is the increasing global demand for nurses, the prime minister directed that the number of nursing schools in the country should be increased, and emphasized the need for practical steps to ensure that nursing education meets international standards.

The meeting featured an in-depth briefing on the training initiatives within Pakistan’s nursing field, highlighting the growing need for nursing services and the opportunities for Pakistani nurses seeking employment overseas. Additionally, a comprehensive plan for reforming the nursing sector was also unveiled.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of prioritizing the needs of both local and global markets while imparting vocational training to the youth, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary for modern-day demands.

He said the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would get all the necessary funding to enhance vocational training opportunities for youth. He also directed NAVTTC to blacklist underperforming technical training institutions and encourage those that excel in their performance.

The NAVTTC officials informed the meeting that the institution plans to equip 60,000 and 141,000 youth with vocational training across various disciplines, including IT, by June 2025. Besides, in 2026, the plan is to train 250,000 youth, followed by 337,000 in 2027, across a range of sectors.

They said over 29,000 individuals have been trained through NAVTTC and have secured employment in Saudi Arabia, with a target of providing vocational training to 40,000 by December 2025, 100,000 in 2026, and 150,000 in 2027.

Similarly, there is a target to provide vocational skills to 50,000 Pakistanis in other countries by December 2025, 100,000 in 2026, and 200,000 in 2027.

They said NAVTTC is rapidly progressing in the accreditation process of Pakistani training institutions with various international entities, aiming to achieve accreditation from 72 international organizations by June 2025.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress and performance regarding surveys on required skills and vocational training for the domestic industry, the implementation of modern curricula, the accreditation of local institutions, and the licensing of trainers.

It was informed that over 2,500 students from seminaries have already received training, with plans to train 3,000 by June 2025, 20,000 in 2026, and 30,000 in 2027 in various fields, adding that the training programmes are being provided across all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The Ministry of IT said in the next three years, it aims to train over 92,000 youth in modern IT courses and prepare 2.1 million freelancers. A detailed briefing was given on the establishment of a National ICT Skills Ecosystem, which will enable youth to benefit from employment opportunities both locally and abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025